Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.17.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $86.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.5% during the third quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 35,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 6,105.0% during the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 563,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,461,000 after buying an additional 554,520 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 18.6% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.55%.
Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S.
