Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PPC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.00.
Shares of NASDAQ PPC opened at $24.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 12-month low of $20.23 and a 12-month high of $34.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.
Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.
