Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PPC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PPC opened at $24.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 12-month low of $20.23 and a 12-month high of $34.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 30.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 1.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 3.6% in the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 18,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

