Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) to Issue Dividend Increase – $1.85 Per Share

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 1.85 per share on Friday, March 17th. This represents a $7.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

Piper Sandler Companies has a payout ratio of 16.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Piper Sandler Companies to earn $10.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.1%.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Up 6.9 %

Piper Sandler Companies stock opened at $154.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.31. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52-week low of $102.60 and a 52-week high of $168.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.42.

Insider Activity at Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $390.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.26 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 23.87%. Piper Sandler Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.84 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 5,000 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total value of $665,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 247,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,013,805.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Piper Sandler Companies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. 64.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PIPR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $178.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

