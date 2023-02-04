Piper Sandler Trims Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Target Price to $120.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $120.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Cowen decreased their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $136.50.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG stock opened at $105.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.27. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $144.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 182,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $6,307,995.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,294,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,790,634.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 182,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $6,307,995.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,294,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,790,634.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 10.8% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Aspireon Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.