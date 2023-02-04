Pirate Chain (ARRR) Price Reaches $0.41 on Major Exchanges

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 4th. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00001765 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $80.87 million and $42,311.75 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.29 or 0.00201658 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00073608 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00046619 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001818 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 195,362,268 coins. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

