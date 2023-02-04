Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Shares Acquired by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 913,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 14,197 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $9,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PAGP. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Plains GP by 60.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Plains GP by 407.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its position in shares of Plains GP by 66.7% during the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 10,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on PAGP. Mizuho upped their target price on Plains GP from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Plains GP from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Plains GP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded Plains GP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Plains GP in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Plains GP Price Performance

PAGP opened at $13.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.24. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 12-month low of $9.39 and a 12-month high of $13.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.64.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.19. Plains GP had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.77 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Plains GP Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2675 per share. This is a positive change from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.00%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.94%.

Plains GP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

