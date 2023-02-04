Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at Mizuho

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PAGP. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Plains GP in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Plains GP from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Plains GP in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Plains GP from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plains GP has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.75.

Plains GP Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of PAGP stock opened at $13.38 on Wednesday. Plains GP has a 12-month low of $9.39 and a 12-month high of $13.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.64.

Plains GP Increases Dividend

Plains GP ( NYSE:PAGP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.19. Plains GP had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.77 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Plains GP will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2675 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 100.94%.

Institutional Trading of Plains GP

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAGP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 14.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 17.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 694,183 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after purchasing an additional 104,402 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 25.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 122,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 24,705 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 2.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 144,458 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 278.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,806 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 41,777 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

