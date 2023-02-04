Polar Capital (LON:POLR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $753.50

Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 753.50 ($9.31) and last traded at GBX 552 ($6.82), with a volume of 212440 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 525 ($6.48).

Polar Capital Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 496.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 470.31. The firm has a market cap of £557.37 million and a PE ratio of 1,348.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Polar Capital Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.96%. Polar Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.20%.

Polar Capital Company Profile

