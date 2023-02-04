Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Stock Holdings Reduced by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 481,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,017 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $46,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PII. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,698,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,534,000 after acquiring an additional 922,101 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,136,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,665,000 after acquiring an additional 532,947 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 1st quarter worth about $19,887,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,948,000 after acquiring an additional 91,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 2,011.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,912,000 after acquiring an additional 66,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Polaris from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Polaris in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Polaris from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Polaris from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.56.

Polaris Trading Down 0.5 %

PII stock opened at $118.14 on Friday. Polaris Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.86 and a 1-year high of $127.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.27 and its 200-day moving average is $107.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.18. Polaris had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 10,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,221,990.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,430. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Polaris Profile

(Get Rating)

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. Its product line-up includes the Polaris RANGER, RZR, and Polaris GENERAL side-by-side off-road vehicles, Sportsman all-terrain off-road vehicles, military and commercial off-road vehicles, snowmobiles, Indian Motorcycle mid-size and heavyweight motorcycles, Slingshot moto-roadsters, Aixam quadricycles, Goupil electric vehicles, and pontoon and deck boats, including Bennington pontoons.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.