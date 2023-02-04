Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.65 Per Share

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64.

Polaris has raised its dividend by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 27 years. Polaris has a dividend payout ratio of 24.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Polaris to earn $10.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.6%.

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $118.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Polaris has a 12-month low of $91.86 and a 12-month high of $127.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.27 and its 200 day moving average is $107.90.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.18. Polaris had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Polaris will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Polaris from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group cut Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Polaris from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Northcoast Research cut Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Polaris from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.56.

In related news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 10,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,221,990.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,430. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Polaris by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,698,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,534,000 after acquiring an additional 922,101 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Polaris by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,136,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,665,000 after acquiring an additional 532,947 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Polaris in the 1st quarter worth about $19,887,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,948,000 after purchasing an additional 91,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,885,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,950,000 after purchasing an additional 89,717 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. Its product line-up includes the Polaris RANGER, RZR, and Polaris GENERAL side-by-side off-road vehicles, Sportsman all-terrain off-road vehicles, military and commercial off-road vehicles, snowmobiles, Indian Motorcycle mid-size and heavyweight motorcycles, Slingshot moto-roadsters, Aixam quadricycles, Goupil electric vehicles, and pontoon and deck boats, including Bennington pontoons.

