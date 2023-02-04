Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.65 Per Share

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64.
Polaris has raised its dividend by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 27 years. Polaris has a dividend payout ratio of 24.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Polaris to earn $10.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.6%.
Polaris Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $118.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Polaris has a 12-month low of $91.86 and a 12-month high of $127.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.27 and its 200 day moving average is $107.90.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Polaris from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group cut Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Polaris from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Northcoast Research cut Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Polaris from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.56.
Insider Activity at Polaris
In related news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 10,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,221,990.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,430. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polaris
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Polaris by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,698,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,534,000 after acquiring an additional 922,101 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Polaris by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,136,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,665,000 after acquiring an additional 532,947 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Polaris in the 1st quarter worth about $19,887,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,948,000 after purchasing an additional 91,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,885,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,950,000 after purchasing an additional 89,717 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Polaris
Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. Its product line-up includes the Polaris RANGER, RZR, and Polaris GENERAL side-by-side off-road vehicles, Sportsman all-terrain off-road vehicles, military and commercial off-road vehicles, snowmobiles, Indian Motorcycle mid-size and heavyweight motorcycles, Slingshot moto-roadsters, Aixam quadricycles, Goupil electric vehicles, and pontoon and deck boats, including Bennington pontoons.
