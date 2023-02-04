Populous (PPT) Trading 9% Higher Over Last Week

Populous (PPT) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Populous has a market capitalization of $3.86 million and approximately $263,733.58 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Populous token can now be bought for about $0.0724 or 0.00000309 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Populous has traded up 9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.69 or 0.00429799 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000114 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,867.80 or 0.29315653 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $97.03 or 0.00414179 BTC.

About Populous

Populous was first traded on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official website is populous.world. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Populous

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

