PotCoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $900.45 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded up 58.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. During the last week, PotCoin has traded 28.6% higher against the dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $674,694.41 and $900.45 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.66 or 0.00424938 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00031097 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00014624 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000805 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00017868 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004278 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000432 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,095,433 coins and its circulating supply is 227,757,254 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PotCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

