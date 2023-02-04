Premier Miton Group (LON:PMI) Shares Up 3.4%

Premier Miton Group plc (LON:PMI – Get Rating) shot up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 122 ($1.51) and last traded at GBX 122 ($1.51). 603,810 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 1,344,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 118 ($1.46).

Premier Miton Group Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 107.44 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 104.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £192.65 million and a PE ratio of 2,033.33.

Get Premier Miton Group alerts:

Premier Miton Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.30 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.97%. This is a boost from Premier Miton Group’s previous dividend of $3.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. Premier Miton Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

Premier Miton Group Company Profile

Premier Miton Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. Premier Miton Group plc was formerly known as Premier Asset Management Group Plc. Premier Miton Group plc was founded in November 2019 and is based in Surrey, United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Miton Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Miton Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.