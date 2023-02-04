Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Announces Earnings Results

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $275.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.84 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Prestige Consumer Healthcare updated its FY23 guidance to ~$4.18 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $4.18-$4.18 EPS.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:PBH traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $60.96. 403,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.73. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.60. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 52 week low of $48.51 and a 52 week high of $67.45.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBH. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,115,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,337 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,647,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,421,000 after buying an additional 32,646 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,448,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,552,000 after buying an additional 12,790 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,944,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,887,000 after buying an additional 22,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,887,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,984,000 after buying an additional 79,519 shares during the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.