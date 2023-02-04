Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Announces Earnings Results

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $275.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.84 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Prestige Consumer Healthcare updated its FY23 guidance to ~$4.18 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $4.18-$4.18 EPS.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Up 1.0 %
NYSE:PBH traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $60.96. 403,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.73. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.60. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 52 week low of $48.51 and a 52 week high of $67.45.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prestige Consumer Healthcare
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile
Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Prestige Consumer Healthcare (PBH)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.