Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) Trading 15.2% Higher

Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 15.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.38 and last traded at $20.33. 153,886 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 135,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.65.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address diseases by deploying gene editing technology. It offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

