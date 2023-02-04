Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC) Stock Holdings Cut by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. lessened its position in Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.99% of Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BTEC. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 93,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF during the third quarter valued at $254,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF by 175.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter.

Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

BTEC stock opened at $37.32 on Friday. Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF has a one year low of $27.71 and a one year high of $42.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.12.

