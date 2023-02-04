Private Management Group Inc. Acquires 9,929 Shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 893,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,929 shares during the period. CNA Financial makes up about 1.5% of Private Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $32,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CNA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in CNA Financial by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in CNA Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CNA Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in CNA Financial by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CNA Financial by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,150,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,935,000 after buying an additional 92,007 shares during the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded CNA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Insider Activity

CNA Financial Trading Down 0.0 %

In other news, EVP Douglas Worman sold 21,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total value of $883,174.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,080.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CNA stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.72. The company had a trading volume of 199,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,032. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.22 and a 200 day moving average of $40.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.68. CNA Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $35.90 and a 1-year high of $50.33.

About CNA Financial

(Get Rating)

CNA Financial Corp. operates as an insurance holding company. It offers commercial property and casualty coverages, including surety. The company’s services include risk management, information services, warranty, and claims administration. Its property and casualty operations consist of three segments: Specialty, Commercial, and International.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.