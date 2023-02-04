Private Management Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 543,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,027 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. owned approximately 3.60% of Sierra Bancorp worth $10,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Sierra Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $226,000. 52.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BSRR shares. StockNews.com downgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Hovde Group downgraded Sierra Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Sierra Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp Stock Performance

In other Sierra Bancorp news, Director Michele M. Gil purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.36 per share, with a total value of $42,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $42,720. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Michele M. Gil bought 2,000 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.36 per share, with a total value of $42,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director James C. Holly sold 5,000 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $110,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 345,870 shares in the company, valued at $7,657,561.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Bancorp stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.43. The company had a trading volume of 34,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,458. Sierra Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.62 and a 52 week high of $27.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $43.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.93 million. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 22.06%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sierra Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.26%.

Sierra Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading

