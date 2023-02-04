Private Management Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Private Management Group Inc. cut its position in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 653,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,623 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc. owned approximately 1.12% of United Natural Foods worth $22,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNFI. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in United Natural Foods during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in United Natural Foods by 307.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in United Natural Foods by 28.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Natural Foods in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in United Natural Foods in the third quarter worth about $127,000. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Natural Foods news, President Christopher P. Testa sold 27,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total value of $1,132,322.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 124,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,061,337.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, President Christopher P. Testa sold 27,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total value of $1,132,322.74. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 124,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,061,337.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Danielle Benedict sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $300,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,415.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,681 shares of company stock valued at $1,632,273 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Price Performance

United Natural Foods stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.30. 519,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,292. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.83 and its 200-day moving average is $41.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.13. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.90 and a 52 week high of $49.56.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.17.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

