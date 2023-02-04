Private Management Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,800,310 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,182 shares during the period. Telephone and Data Systems comprises 1.8% of Private Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Private Management Group Inc. owned approximately 2.44% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $38,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 12.7% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 396,319 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,509,000 after purchasing an additional 44,656 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $612,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 87.0% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 50,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 23,514 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 10.9% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 14,894 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Telephone and Data Systems Stock Down 3.5 %

Telephone and Data Systems stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.48. 1,208,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,831,768. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.26 and its 200 day moving average is $13.67. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $21.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Telephone and Data Systems Announces Dividend

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 2.10%. Analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 175.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on TDS. Raymond James lowered Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet lowered Telephone and Data Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Telephone and Data Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Telephone and Data Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

