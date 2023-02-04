Private Management Group Inc. Has $13.93 Million Holdings in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP)

Private Management Group Inc. lessened its stake in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 696,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 547,684 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. owned 0.91% of Resolute Forest Products worth $13,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Resolute Forest Products by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,674,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,347,000 after purchasing an additional 196,327 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Resolute Forest Products by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,687,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,577,000 after purchasing an additional 58,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Resolute Forest Products by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 714,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,230,000 after purchasing an additional 13,399 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Resolute Forest Products by 239.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 580,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,406,000 after purchasing an additional 409,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Resolute Forest Products by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 578,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,378,000 after purchasing an additional 66,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RFP shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Resolute Forest Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Shares of Resolute Forest Products stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $21.78. 181,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,295. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 2.49. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a one year low of $11.03 and a one year high of $21.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $974.00 million during the quarter. Resolute Forest Products had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 24.51%.

In other news, insider Hugues Simon sold 4,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $102,738.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,373.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Hugues Simon sold 4,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $102,738.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,373.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrice Minguez sold 47,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $1,000,425.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,587,856.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,377 shares of company stock valued at $1,334,443 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Resolute Forest Products, Inc engages in the production and sale of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Papers, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

