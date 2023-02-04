Private Management Group Inc. Has $17.08 Million Stock Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Private Management Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,001,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,343 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc. owned 0.43% of New York Community Bancorp worth $17,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,081,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,593,000 after acquiring an additional 63,418 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 146,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 71,460 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 20,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. 63.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at New York Community Bancorp

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld sold 138,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total value of $1,207,859.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,676.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld sold 138,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total value of $1,207,859.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,676.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marshall Lux acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.05 per share, with a total value of $50,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $170,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

NYCB traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $10.08. The company had a trading volume of 9,977,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,496,517. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.17 and a fifty-two week high of $11.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.14 and its 200 day moving average is $9.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NYCB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Stephens upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.95.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993, and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

