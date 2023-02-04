Private Management Group Inc. Lowers Position in Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC)

Private Management Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,287,398 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 315,396 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc. owned about 5.72% of Ardmore Shipping worth $20,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ASC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Ardmore Shipping from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.17.

Ardmore Shipping Stock Performance

ASC traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.02. 689,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,561. Ardmore Shipping Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $16.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.88. The company has a market capitalization of $600.50 million, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.59.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $96.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.49 million. Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 24.78% and a net margin of 20.97%. As a group, analysts predict that Ardmore Shipping Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ardmore Shipping Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corp. engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. It also owns and operates a fleet of tankers. The company was founded by Anthony Gurnee on April 15, 2010 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

