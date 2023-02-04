Private Management Group Inc. Purchases 281,222 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,673,090 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 281,222 shares during the period. Old National Bancorp makes up approximately 1.3% of Private Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Private Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Old National Bancorp worth $27,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ONB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 59.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,663,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $485,881,000 after purchasing an additional 11,101,411 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 37.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,378,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $546,744,000 after acquiring an additional 9,124,230 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 54.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,423,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,638,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465,409 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,389,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,090,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ONB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Old National Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

NASDAQ ONB traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $17.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,824,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,555. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.22 and a 52-week high of $20.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.85.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01). Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 23.10%. The firm had revenue of $622.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The firm’s Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

