Private Management Group Inc. Purchases 2,980 Shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 792,170 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. California Resources makes up 1.4% of Private Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Private Management Group Inc. owned about 1.05% of California Resources worth $30,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of California Resources by 41.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of California Resources by 6.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,758 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of California Resources by 1.3% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 46,305 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of California Resources by 69.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of California Resources by 8.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,321 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period.

Get California Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of California Resources from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho started coverage on shares of California Resources in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of California Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of California Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, California Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.86.

California Resources Stock Performance

Shares of California Resources stock traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $40.77. 662,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 794,378. California Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $35.95 and a 52 week high of $51.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.56 and a 200 day moving average of $44.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. California Resources had a net margin of 43.44% and a return on equity of 28.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that California Resources Co. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About California Resources

(Get Rating)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.