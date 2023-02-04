Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:FEMA) Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:FEMA – Get Rating) were up 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.30 and last traded at $27.30. Approximately 2 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.93.
Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF Trading Down 1.2 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.49.
