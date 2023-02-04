Progressive Care (OTCMKTS:RXMD) Stock Price Up 15.4%

Progressive Care, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RXMD – Get Rating)’s share price rose 15.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.25 and last traded at $5.25. Approximately 2,276 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 4,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.55.

Progressive Care Price Performance

About Progressive Care

(Get Rating)

Progressive Care, Inc, through its subsidiary, Pharmco, LLC, provides prescription pharmaceuticals to individuals and institutions in south Florida. The company operates a retail pharmacy that specializes in the sale of anti-retroviral medications and related patient care management; the sale and rental of durable medical equipment (DME), such as hospital beds, oxygen supplies, power wheelchairs, scooters, walkers, and other related equipment and accessories; and the supply of various prescription medications to long term care facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.