Progressive Care (OTCMKTS:RXMD) Stock Price Up 15.4%

Progressive Care, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RXMD – Get Rating)’s share price rose 15.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.25 and last traded at $5.25. Approximately 2,276 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 4,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.55.
Progressive Care Price Performance
About Progressive Care
Progressive Care, Inc, through its subsidiary, Pharmco, LLC, provides prescription pharmaceuticals to individuals and institutions in south Florida. The company operates a retail pharmacy that specializes in the sale of anti-retroviral medications and related patient care management; the sale and rental of durable medical equipment (DME), such as hospital beds, oxygen supplies, power wheelchairs, scooters, walkers, and other related equipment and accessories; and the supply of various prescription medications to long term care facilities.
See Also
