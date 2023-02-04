Prom Price Tops $4.90 (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Prom has a total market capitalization of $89.44 million and $2.48 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prom token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.90 or 0.00020906 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Prom has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00009972 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00049175 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00029401 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00019109 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004241 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001444 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.79 or 0.00225205 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Prom Profile

PROM is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 16,450,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.81264206 USD and is down -0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $2,366,459.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

