Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Price Target Increased to $144.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $117.00 to $144.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences from $61.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. BTIG Research raised their target price on Prometheus Biosciences from $74.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Prometheus Biosciences from $66.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Prometheus Biosciences from $71.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Prometheus Biosciences has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $117.10.

Prometheus Biosciences Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of RXDX stock opened at $108.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 11.19 and a current ratio of 11.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -32.44 and a beta of -0.52. Prometheus Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $122.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prometheus Biosciences

Prometheus Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RXDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.77 million. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,847.71% and a negative return on equity of 61.37%. Equities analysts expect that Prometheus Biosciences will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Prometheus Biosciences news, CFO Keith W. Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $595,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,509. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark C. Mckenna sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total value of $2,974,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,144 shares in the company, valued at $6,561,584.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith W. Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $595,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,509. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prometheus Biosciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 197.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 249.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Prometheus Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 29.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Prometheus Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

About Prometheus Biosciences

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

