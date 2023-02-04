ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

PRQR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised ProQR Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on ProQR Therapeutics from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $3.75.

Shares of NASDAQ PRQR opened at $3.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.45. ProQR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $6.15.

Institutional Trading of ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PRQR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 million. ProQR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,075.42% and a negative return on equity of 76.32%. On average, analysts forecast that ProQR Therapeutics will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 527,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 39,482 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 5,344,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,156,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $381,000. Institutional investors own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases with a focus on inherited retinal diseases, such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome type 2, and autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa.

