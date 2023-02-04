PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a sell rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PTC Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.64.

PTCT stock opened at $48.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.95 and its 200 day moving average is $45.34. PTC Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $25.01 and a 1-year high of $55.58.

In other news, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 2,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $105,861.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 166,962 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,618,476.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew B. Klein sold 2,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.36, for a total value of $99,543.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 77,856 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,453,692.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,951 shares of company stock valued at $700,923. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $25,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 6,878.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 26.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

