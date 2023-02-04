Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of PULM opened at $3.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.99. Pulmatrix has a 52-week low of $3.16 and a 52-week high of $8.00.
Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 million. Pulmatrix had a negative return on equity of 46.03% and a negative net margin of 387.03%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pulmatrix will post -6.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Pulmatrix, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company engaged in the discovery and development of novel inhaled therapeutic products for respiratory and other diseases. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of respiratory diseases and infections. It offers products based on its proprietary dry powder delivery technology, iSPERSE, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.
