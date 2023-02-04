Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pulmatrix Price Performance

Shares of PULM opened at $3.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.99. Pulmatrix has a 52-week low of $3.16 and a 52-week high of $8.00.

Get Pulmatrix alerts:

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 million. Pulmatrix had a negative return on equity of 46.03% and a negative net margin of 387.03%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pulmatrix will post -6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Pulmatrix

Pulmatrix Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pulmatrix stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pulmatrix, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PULM Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.90% of Pulmatrix as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.69% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Pulmatrix, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company engaged in the discovery and development of novel inhaled therapeutic products for respiratory and other diseases. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of respiratory diseases and infections. It offers products based on its proprietary dry powder delivery technology, iSPERSE, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmatrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmatrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.