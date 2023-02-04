Pundi X (New) Trading Up 12.4% Over Last 7 Days (PUNDIX)

Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 4th. One Pundi X (New) token can now be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00002187 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pundi X (New) has a market capitalization of $132.12 million and approximately $68.74 million worth of Pundi X (New) was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pundi X (New) has traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000335 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.66 or 0.00426500 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,798.71 or 0.29094814 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.02 or 0.00453709 BTC.

About Pundi X (New)

Pundi X (New) launched on June 29th, 2021. Pundi X (New)’s total supply is 258,491,637 tokens. Pundi X (New)’s official website is pundix.com. Pundi X (New)’s official message board is medium.com/pundix. Pundi X (New)’s official Twitter account is @pundixlabs.

Pundi X (New) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pundi X (New) has a current supply of 258,491,637.23. The last known price of Pundi X (New) is 0.50770093 USD and is up 2.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $82,676,123.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pundix.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X (New) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X (New) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pundi X (New) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

