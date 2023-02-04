PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of PZ Cussons (LON:PZC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 216 ($2.67) price target on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of PZ Cussons in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Shares of PZ Cussons stock opened at GBX 220 ($2.72) on Tuesday. PZ Cussons has a 52-week low of GBX 177.80 ($2.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 223 ($2.75). The stock has a market capitalization of £943.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,833.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 213.84 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 205.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.51, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.98.

PZ Cussons plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells baby, beauty, and hygiene products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It offers toiletries, pharmaceuticals, electrical goods, fats and spreads, nutritional products, shampoos, body washes, toothpastes, toothbrushes, skin and hair care products, food pouches, cereals, snacks, flavors, and fragrances; beauty soaps, lotions, wipes, creams, shower gels, foam-bursts, bar soaps, deodorants, bath infusions, handwashes, and conditioners; ointments; dishwashing liquids, dishwasher tablets, dishwasher gels, dishwasher capsules, rinse aids, liquid detergents, laundry soaps, and laundry solutions; and cooking and vegetable oils.

