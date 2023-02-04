Qtum Price Tops $2.85 on Exchanges (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 4th. Qtum has a market capitalization of $297.87 million and approximately $40.67 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can now be bought for $2.85 or 0.00012125 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,684.66 or 0.07167904 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00091373 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00031136 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00063564 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00010674 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00025342 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,522,070 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

