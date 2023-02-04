Qtum Price Up 8.7% This Week (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One Qtum coin can now be bought for about $2.85 or 0.00012184 BTC on exchanges. Qtum has a market capitalization of $298.32 million and $41.42 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Qtum has traded up 8.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,675.63 or 0.07153195 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00090401 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00031013 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00063285 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00010863 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001155 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00025117 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,522,406 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.