Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Bought by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 530,341 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,703 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.37% of Quanta Services worth $67,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PWR. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 417.2% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 814.3% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PWR. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.92.

Quanta Services Price Performance

PWR opened at $152.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.02 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.00 and a 52-week high of $155.00.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 16.35%. On average, analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 10.92%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc is engaged in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It is operated through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility & Infrastructure Solutions.

Featured Stories

