QUASA (QUA) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $114.95 Million

QUASA (QUA) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. QUASA has a market capitalization of $114.95 million and $127,678.43 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUASA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00010093 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00048487 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00029518 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00019240 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004263 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001367 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.45 or 0.00224635 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002780 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00150514 USD and is up 13.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $115,399.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

