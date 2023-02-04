Quest PharmaTech (CVE:QPT) Stock Price Down 25%

Quest PharmaTech Inc. (CVE:QPT – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 25% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 351,756 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 793% from the average daily volume of 39,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Quest PharmaTech Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.53 million and a P/E ratio of -0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Quest PharmaTech (CVE:QPT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 19th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About Quest PharmaTech

Quest PharmaTech Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops antibody based immunotherapeutic products for cancer. Its lead product candidate is Mab AR 9.6 against truncated O-glycan on MUC16, for targeted cancer therapy applications. The company also offers Oregovomab, an anti-CA-125 antibody, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer.

