Rational Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB)

Rational Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COMB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 87.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,080,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 37.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 11,646 shares in the last quarter.

GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $21.45 on Friday. GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $35.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.64.

