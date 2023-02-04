Rational Advisors LLC Takes Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,030,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,696 shares during the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. raised its stake in Corteva by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 7,402,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,793,000 after acquiring an additional 108,923 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 8.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,843,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,355,000 after acquiring an additional 477,618 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,580,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,782,000 after purchasing an additional 110,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Corteva by 1.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,578,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,736,000 after buying an additional 55,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CTVA shares. UBS Group lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Corteva from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.53.

Corteva Stock Down 0.8 %

Corteva stock opened at $61.50 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.25 and a fifty-two week high of $68.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.57. The stock has a market cap of $43.94 billion, a PE ratio of 39.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.79.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc is a global provider of seed and crop protection solutions focused on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment is engaged in the developing and supplying of advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

Featured Stories

