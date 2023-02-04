RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $666.00.

RTLLF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from €480.00 ($521.74) to €470.00 ($510.87) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from €860.00 ($934.78) to €885.00 ($961.96) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from €619.00 ($672.83) to €639.00 ($694.57) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.

Get RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

OTCMKTS:RTLLF opened at $669.80 on Friday. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $420.00 and a one year high of $911.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $628.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $579.53.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Rational AG engages in the provision of products and solutions for thermal food preparation in industrial kitchens. It operates through the following geographical segments: DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland), EMEA, North America, Asia and Other segments. The company was founded by Siegfried Meister in 1973 and is headquartered in Landsberg am Lech, Germany.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.