Raymond James Boosts Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target to $135.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Aptiv from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Aptiv from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Aptiv from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $136.17.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of APTV opened at $115.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a PE ratio of 59.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 2.04. Aptiv has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $147.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aptiv

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.08. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Aptiv will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $635,441.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,237 shares in the company, valued at $53,317,655.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,445,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,302,952,000 after acquiring an additional 290,865 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,274,779 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $803,590,000 after purchasing an additional 98,189 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,609,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $673,366,000 after purchasing an additional 241,729 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.1% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,906,207 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $526,066,000 after buying an additional 61,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,209,526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $464,012,000 after acquiring an additional 25,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

(Get Rating)

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.