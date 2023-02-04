Raymond James Boosts MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Price Target to $549.00

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $539.00 to $549.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $423.00 to $459.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of MSCI to $504.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $444.00 to $498.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $558.10.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $567.43 on Wednesday. MSCI has a 12 month low of $376.41 and a 12 month high of $572.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.37 billion, a PE ratio of 52.93 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $494.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $471.42.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $576.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.53 million. MSCI had a net margin of 38.72% and a negative return on equity of 93.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MSCI will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.64%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. YCG LLC grew its holdings in MSCI by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. YCG LLC now owns 94,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,478,000 after buying an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp boosted its stake in MSCI by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Markel Corp now owns 142,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,450,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MSCI during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Fiducient Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter worth $1,410,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

