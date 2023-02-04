Raymond James Increases Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Price Target to $5.00

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $4.50 to $5.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays downgraded Kinross Gold from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.41.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KGC opened at $4.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 0.87. Kinross Gold has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $6.34.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The mining company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $856.50 million during the quarter. Kinross Gold had a positive return on equity of 4.34% and a negative net margin of 15.09%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -30.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinross Gold

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KGC. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 916,332 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after buying an additional 472,868 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,242 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 13,450 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 587,444 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after buying an additional 77,063 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,494,856 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $14,258,000 after buying an additional 76,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

About Kinross Gold

(Get Rating)

Kinross Gold Corp. engages in the production, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its mining operations are in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. The firm operates through the following business segments: Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Bald Mountain, Kupol, Paracatu, Tasiast, Chirano, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.