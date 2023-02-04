Raymond James Raises Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target to $130.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SPOT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Spotify Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $115.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $128.05.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Spotify Technology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $121.17 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.48. Spotify Technology has a 12-month low of $69.29 and a 12-month high of $177.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spotify Technology

About Spotify Technology

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,199,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971,063 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 20.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,214,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,717,000 after acquiring an additional 707,653 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the second quarter worth $37,626,000. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 394.4% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 453,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,162,000 after purchasing an additional 362,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 135.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 591,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,519,000 after purchasing an additional 340,300 shares during the period. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.