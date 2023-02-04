Raymond James Raises Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target to $130.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SPOT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Spotify Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $115.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $128.05.
Spotify Technology Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $121.17 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.48. Spotify Technology has a 12-month low of $69.29 and a 12-month high of $177.60.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spotify Technology
About Spotify Technology
Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.
