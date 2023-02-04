Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.36-$0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Rayonier also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.36-0.50 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Rayonier from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday.

Rayonier Price Performance

NYSE RYN opened at $36.00 on Friday. Rayonier has a 52 week low of $29.51 and a 52 week high of $45.87. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.64.

Insider Activity

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $245.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.68 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Rayonier will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David L. Nunes sold 20,000 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $708,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,225,341.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYN. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Rayonier in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Rayonier by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Rayonier in the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Rayonier in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Rayonier in the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000. 82.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

