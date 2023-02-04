Reabold Resources (LON:RBD) Trading Down 2.3%

Reabold Resources Plc (LON:RBD – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.21 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.21 ($0.00). 15,694,683 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 15,491,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.22 ($0.00).
Reabold Resources Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.27. The stock has a market cap of £18.75 million and a PE ratio of -2.03.
Reabold Resources Company Profile
Reabold Resources Plc invests in upstream oil and gas projects. Its exploration licenses include PEDL 183 license area situated in the United Kingdom; Monroe Swell and West Brentwood license areas located in the United States; and Parta exploration license area situated in Romania. The company was formerly known as Adventis Group plc and changed its name to Reabold Resources Plc in December 2012.
