ReddCoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $10,124.85 (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 4th. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 24% against the US dollar. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $8.42 million and approximately $10,124.85 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $98.54 or 0.00422489 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00030939 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00014704 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000831 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00017830 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004284 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000433 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

