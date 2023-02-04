Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECF) Trading Up 5.9%

Shares of Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF – Get Rating) were up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.81 and last traded at $10.75. Approximately 15,154 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 168% from the average daily volume of 5,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.

Renesas Electronics Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.54 and its 200-day moving average is $9.33.

Renesas Electronics Company Profile

Renesas Electronics Corp. engages in the design, research, development, manufacture, sale and servicing of semiconductor products. Its products include ‘in-vehicle control’ semiconductors that control engines and car bodies, and ‘car information’ semiconductors for in-vehicle information such as navigation systems.

